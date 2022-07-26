Dunstable's green spaces gain prestigious flag awards

Dunstable Cemetery - Photo by Justyna Tarnacka

The flags, an international quality mark, were awarded for Priory Gardens, Grove House Gardens and Dunstable Cemetery.

Priory Gardens has also achieved the Green Heritage Site Accreditation, supported by Historic England, for the management of its historic features.

The chairman of Dunstable Town Council’s grounds and environmental services committee, Cllr Lisa Bird, said: ‘’We are absolutely delighted to have retained all three Green Flags again in 2022 as well as maintaining Green Heritage Status for Priory Gardens. We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, more so since the pandemic, and these awards celebrate the work of the town council and the dedication that goes into maintaining them to such a high standard.’’

Priory Gardens - photo by Justyna Tarnacka

Keep Britain Tidy’s accreditation manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Dunstable’s Green Flag sites worthy of a Green Flag Award.

“These are vital green space for the community in Dunstable. The awards are testament to all the hard work of staff and volunteers, who do so much to ensure that they maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”