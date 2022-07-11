Dunstable's Party in the Park hits all the right notes as The Farm wow the crowd

Hundreds flocked to the sunshine-filled event where families and friends could enjoy a variety of entertainments. Many enjoyed the fun of the fairground or visited the craft and charity stalls during the afternoon, and the Kids Zone was a great hit.

On the main stage various community and support groups thrilled the crowds including the On Pointe Dance Academy, Dunstable Rock Choir, and Stardust Theatre Group.

The highlight of the party was the five hours of live music, starting with singer songwriter Luke White, then the lively and energetic Bhangra Smash Up, then a singalong with the Bob Marley Tribute Act, then it was time to roll back the years to the nineties with a headlining finale from Liverpool group ‘The Farm’ with a set of favourites including Gravy Train and All Together Now.

Dunstable Rock Choir. Photo: John Chatterley

Party in the Park was organised by Dunstable Town Council.

The next event in Priory Gardens is Around the World on July 30 with music, dance, crafts and storytelling. Dunstable Festival of Archaeology will be celebrating the High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) and the Council for British Archaeology’s (CBA’s) Festival of Archaeology themed around ‘Journey’. If you are interested in learning more about Dunstable’s heritage and past, meeting local community groups, special guests and experts from various local archaeological groups, this is one event not to be missed!

Details of all forthcoming events are available on www.dunstable.gov.uk

Crowds enjoying the sunshine. Photo: John Chatterley

Singing along to the bands. Photo: John Chatterley