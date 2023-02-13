Early morning crash in Houghton Regis leaves two men seriously injured

Police are appealing for help after the Houghton Regis collision

Bedfordshire Police were called at around 2.30am on Saturday to the collision at the Chequers roundabout. Two men were recovered from the black Audi involved and have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A number of roads were closed but all road closures were lifted shortly after 8am.

Sergeant Luke Jenkins from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “While this happened in the early hours of the morning, this is a busy area and we hope someone may have seen something or have information which can help our investigation.

“If you saw or heard anything in the run up to this collision, or what happened afterwards, please get in touch with us.

“We would be especially keen to hear from anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage.”

Advertisement

Advertisement