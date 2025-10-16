East of England Ambulance staff call off strike after plans to shake up working patterns scrapped
GMB Union raised concerns about the East of England Ambulance Service Trust’s (EEAST) proposals to introduce new working pattern.
The union has more than 1,500 members working for the trust who claimed the would have a major impact on work life balance, and risked discriminating against people with caring responsibilities and disabilities.
The newly appointed CEO, Neill Moloney, agreed to scrap teams-based working.
Donna Thomas, GMB Regional NHS Organiser, said, “It is a breath of fresh air that, after five years of declining culture within the EEAST, Neill Moloney has decided to take a different approach.
"He has listened to the workforce and shown he cares about them more than statistics.
“GMB looks forward to working with him to improve the wellbeing of our members, which will positively impact patient care.”