EastEnders actress thanks bereaved Luton couple who helped her portray brain tumour patient

EastEnders actress Danielle Harold has thanked a Luton family who helped her play the role of a terminally-ill brain tumour patient in her British Soap Award acceptance speech

Danielle, who played the part of Lola Pearce, won Best Leading Performer at the awards ceremony on Saturday, which aired on ITV this week (June 6).

She dedicated her award to the charity, Brain Tumour Research, and thanked its supporters for working with her.

Pictured: Yasmin Stannard, Sue Castle-Smith, Danielle Harold and Khuram Liaquat at the BBC Elstree Studios

Brain Tumour Research worked with EastEnders to make sure the brain tumour storyline was made as realistically and sensitively as possible. Danielle met with to bereaved Luton parents Yasmin Stannard and Khuram Liaquat. The couple’s daughter, Amani Liaquat, died of a glioblastoma (GBM) in February last year.

Amani fundraised and campaigned for Brain Tumour Research throughout her battle with her tumour, but died in 2022 at the age of 23.

After their visit to the set of EastEnders, her mother, Yasmin said: “We shared Amani's story with Danielle and the team and tried to convey all the emotions behind our journey as best as we could.”

“We were impressed by how dedicated EastEnders was at ensuring it covered the brain tumour storyline sensitively and accurately.

For Yasmin, it was “bittersweet” to watch the episodes without Amani by their side, but they felt “privileged to be even a small part of such an important storyline”.

Accepting the award, which came just a week after Lola’s on-screen death, Danielle said: “This isn’t for me, this is definitely for every single person that’s worked with me along the way, that’s been directly affected by brain tumours. People who are suffering from brain tumours, their time is so precious to them and even more to me.”

Sue Castle-Smith, head of PR and communications for the charity, congratulated Danielle. She said: “As the leading voice of the brain tumour community, we were pleased to help shape this important narrative. It has been a tremendous opportunity to raise awareness of this devastating disease.”

