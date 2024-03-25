With Easter and a long-awaited half-term just around the corner, here are some egg-citing activities for all of the family to look forward to.

We all know that half-term can be tricky for parents, and keeping youngsters entertained can be quite the task. Whether you want to ‘groove’ with swashbuckling pirates or dive head first into an exciting Easter egg hunt – there is something for everyone this Easter break. Some of the following events require booking, so act fast to avoid disappointment.