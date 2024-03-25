With Easter and a long-awaited half-term just around the corner, here are some egg-citing activities for all of the family to look forward to.
We all know that half-term can be tricky for parents, and keeping youngsters entertained can be quite the task. Whether you want to ‘groove’ with swashbuckling pirates or dive head first into an exciting Easter egg hunt – there is something for everyone this Easter break. Some of the following events require booking, so act fast to avoid disappointment.
Take a look at some of our favourite activities below.
1. Whipsnade Zoo
Whipsnade Zoo is hosting a 'Zoonormous Egg Hunt'. Attendees will learn about various animals whilst hunting for eggs of all sizes and colours. Unravelling clues or solving riddles at each location will crack the code that will help you find a golden egg. To find out more, visit the Whipsnade Zoo website. https://www.whipsnadezoo.org/plan-your-visit/events/easter-at-whipsnade-zoo(Image for illustrative purposes) Photo: Rebekka D / Pixabay
2. Dunstable Downs
Inspired by Skye the Kite, the National Trust is hosting a nature trail and Easter egg hunt at Dunstable Downs from March 29 to April 14. Prices are £3 per trail which includes an Easter trail sheet, bunny ears, and dairy or vegan and Free From* chocolate egg. Booking is not needed and attendees can collect their trail sheet from the visitors centre. Visit the National Trust website to find out more. https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/essex-bedfordshire-hertfordshire/dunstable-downs-and-whipsnade-estate/events(Image for illustrative purposes) Photo: Kev from Pixabay
3. Family activity sessions in Bushmead
Join in on craft-based activity sessions at Bushmead Community Hub during the Easter holidays. The event costs £3.50 per child, and it will be taking place across multiple dates: Tuesday (April 2), Thursday (April 4), Tuesday (April 9), and Thursday (April 11) - from 10am to 12pm. Visit the 'AllEvents in Luton' website to find out more. https://allevents.in/luton/easter-family-activity-sessions/10000857335673077(Image used for illustrative purposes) Photo: Uwe Baumann / Pixabay
4. Grove Theatre fun
That's right - 'Beauty and the Beast' is coming to the Grove Theatre this Easter. The performance will run at 2pm and 8pm on Wednesday, April 3, and the cast includes Barney Harwood (CBBC and Blue Peter), Lee Latchford-Evans (Steps), Carma Hylton (The Dumping Ground) and Steve Royle (Britain's Got Talent). To book tickets, visit the Grove Theatre website. https://www.grovetheatre.co.uk/beauty-the-beast-easter-family-show-i4561 Photo: Grove Theatre