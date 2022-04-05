The airline’s Liz Thomas and Kim Ray dropped off 300 Easter eggs at Level Trust’s Uniform Exchange in The Mall, which will be given to youngsters attending SMASH over the school holidays. SMASH is the charity’s school holiday programme aimed at providing children with opportunities to get involved in fun activities.

The programme is funded by BBC Children in Need, as well as through the Energise Luton initiative, run by Active Luton and Careers Hub Luton.

Other partners include Noah Enterprise, University of Bedfordshire and Groundwork East.

Liz and Kim are photographed with Tina Edwards and Gabi Sampson from Level Trust’s Schools and Youth team.

“Our thanks go to our wonderful friends easyJet for donating a huge amount of Easter eggs – these will be a wonderful treat for the children that attend SMASH,” said Level Trust chief executive Jane Malcolm.

“SMASH has been such a hit with local children over recent years and we are so pleased to once again offer this opportunity for local children.”

Children will take part in sports, craft and cooking activities and a treasure hunt.

“We were delighted to rise to the challenge to collect 300 Easter eggs for Level Trust’s SMASH project this year,” said Liz.

“It’s fantastic to be able to continue our support for this amazing charity which is evidently so vital to families and children in the Luton area.

“The sight of so many Easter eggs at easyJet’s hangar brought a smile to our faces and will no doubt be a wonderful surprise for all the children taking part in SMASH.”