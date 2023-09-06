Watch more videos on Shots!

A dog rescue centre in Eaton Bray has been forced to cancel its upcoming fun day due to forecasted warm temperatures.

Staff at Appledown Rescue and Rehoming Kennels took to Facebook to tell guests about the cancellation ahead of the event on Saturday (September 9). A post from the centre read: “We have made the very difficult decision to cancel Saturday's show and fun day.

“We really needed this day because we are swamped with discarded dogs and we are struggling for money, but we will not put dogs at risk.”

The rising temperatures, which could get as high as 33 degrees at the weekend, have put a stop to the plans, despite the kennels bringing in extra gazebos and paddling pools for the dogs.

Julie Shelton, manager at the kennels and the charity's chairperson, said that donations to the centre are needed now more than ever. She explained: “This year, more than any other time, people are just throwing their dogs out - there's no other way of putting it because that is absolutely what's happening. We're getting strays arriving daily. They’re of the type that, unfortunately, not many families want to adopt.”