Edgcott Close named as 'best recycling street' in Luton by council

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 13:46 GMT
The road sign. Picture: Luton Borough CouncilThe road sign. Picture: Luton Borough Council
The road sign. Picture: Luton Borough Council
After looking at Luton Borough Council’s waste service data, one street in the town has been praised for its commitment to recycling.

Edgcott Close was revealed as Luton’s best recycling street for 2024, after the council assessed which areas produce the least amount of waste, the highest recycling rates and the fewest contaminated bins.

To congratulate the people of the street for their efforts in recycling, a new road sign has been added to commemorate this achievement.

Councillor Tom Shaw, portfolio holder for climate change, said: “It's wonderful to hear that Edgcott Close is the best recycling street in Luton. I would like to commend the residents for their dedication to sustainability and reducing waste. Community involvement and commitment to recycling play a crucial role in achieving such positive outcomes.

“I hope that this achievement inspires other streets in Luton to work together to help build a cleaner, greener and more sustainable town for all.”

