Eggcellent effort from Thameslink to support Luton children’s charity

Two Thameslink Passenger Hosts ran an Easter Egg collection for a children’s charity at Luton train station on Tuesday, April 16.

Abby-Rose Boon and Eloise Rowan were at the train station from 8am till 7pm collecting Easter treats and donations for Happy Days Children’s Charity.

The charity, based in Luton, works with local communities to provide respite breaks, trips and days out for individuals, families and groups who support children aged from three to 17 with additional needs, such as learning difficulties, physical or mental disabilities and with acute, chronic or life-limiting illnesses.

Abby-Rose arranged the donation drive and set up a fundraising page. She said: “ I’m really excited as this is my first charity event and it’s for such an incredible cause. Easter is a magical time for children and I want to make sure that every child under this charity’s support has an Easter Egg to open and a smile on their face.”

Eloise added: “Having previously championed local charities and community work, I was excited to hear Abby’s idea and get involved - this is a fantastic initiative for a great cause.

“The work Happy Days undertakes has a huge impact both locally and nationally, so I’m delighted to be helping to raise funds and awareness for them. I also hope that we can deliver a number of eggs and enable vulnerable children to enjoy the Easter festivities.”

Rob Cox, Fundraising and Marketing Manager at Happy Days, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the generous support of our friends from Thameslink who have given up their time to make a difference to local children.

“Happy Days supports brave kids coping with adversity right across the UK but we couldn’t arrange and fund our activities without the support of people like Abby-Rose and Eloise, and the generosity of Thameslink customers.

“Funds raised from the collection will be helping to give children from Richmond Hill Special School in Luton a really memorable day out to Gulliver’s Land theme park in Milton Keynes.”