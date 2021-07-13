Eid festival to return to Wardown Park

The Eid festival is open to people of all cultures and religious beliefs

The festival is one of the most important events in the Muslim calendar, but was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eid celebrations will be held at Wardown Park from Tuesday, July 20, until Sunday, July 25.

Organiser Tahareem Farquhar said: “It is an all-inclusive event for people of all faiths, cultures and communities.

“It comprises of a large fun fair, food bazaar, lots of international stalls, henna, face painting and many free activities each day.”

Children can enjoy arts and crafts, an urban beach, a large ‘birds of prey’ display and a fire juggling performance as well as a balloon-modelling clown.

A fireworks display will be held at Popes Meadow on Saturday, July 24, at 9.30pm. An Eid prayer takes place at Stockwood Park on the morning of Eid at 10am.

The event has been running in Luton since 2011 and continues to grow each year.