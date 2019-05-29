Elderly man robbed at knifepoint in ‘violent incident’ in Luton

Bedfordshire Police are investigating after an elderly man was robbed at knifepoint and assaulted in Luton last night (Tuesday).

At around 10.20pm, the 72-year-old victim was walking along Butterworth Path in Luton when he was approached by two men who were dressed in jeans, hoodies and trainers,

One threatened him with what is believed to be a knife, and the other assaulted him.

His wallet, containing around £100, was taken. The man was able to call for help and was taken to hospital.

Investigation Officer Lee Fassam said: “This was a needlessly violent incident and the two people responsible should be ashamed at their actions.

“I hope we are able to find the two men so we can find out exactly what motivated them to hurt an elderly man.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, or anyone who saw two men leaving the Butterworth Park area very quickly at the time of the incident. If you know who responsible, please get in touch with us.”

The man has now been referred to Signpost for further support. The service is designed to provide everything a victim of crime needs to know, offering practical and emotional support and referrals to specialist support.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 40/30391/19, alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.