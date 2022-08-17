The world’s largest international airline is holding a recruitment open day in Luton later this month.

Emirates is looking for candidates to join its multinational cabin crew team – and is holding a recruitment open day on August 28 at Holiday Inn, London-Luton Airport, Airport Way in Luton.

All Emirates crew will receive a world-class learning experience at the airline’s state-of-the-art facility in Dubai.

The airline is holding a cabin crew recruitment day in Luton later this month

Applicants hoping to give their careers an epic take-off can walk in with an up-to-date CV in English, and a recent photograph.

Hopeful candidates are advised to pre-register online for a smoother experience – but those who haven’t applied online may do so as walk-ins.

Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue, and people who are shortlisted will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews on the same day.

All Emirates crew are based in Dubai and enjoy benefits including a tax-free salary, free company-provided accommodation, free transport to and from work and discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai along with concessional travel benefits for them and their families and friends to all destinations that the airline flies to.

Emirates has been flying to the UK for 35 years and will be offering 110 weekly flights from London Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, and Glasgow airports by October 2022.