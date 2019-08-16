'End of an era' as Hendersons' newsagents and post office goes into administration

There was sadness after a longstanding newsagents and post office in Wigmore and Stopsley went into administration last week.

Hendersons has run for over five decades, and besides its three shops in Stopsley Village, Wigmore Lane and opposite Asda supermarket, it also had branches in Haverhill, Newmarket and Hitchin.

Hendersons on Wigmore Lane

It is understood that around 60 staff working at the six branches have lost their jobs.

One customer told the Luton News: "It was a family business beginning with one shop in Stopsley Village, it was there when I was a child and I'm now 60.

"They expanded with branches in Wigmore and Wigmore Lane and then a branch in Hitchin.

"It's a terrible shame they seem to have gone bust overnight, I was only in there on Monday afternoon with a parcel and the next day the shutters were up with a receiver's notice."

The closure mean that Stopsley and Wigmore have lost the post office in their areas, with the small post office in Round Green said to be "overwhelmed" with a sudden rise in customers.

The customer added: "Its' an awful shame and we're wondering what's going to happen next.

"It's very sad for the Henderson family but it's so inconvenient for the people relying on it for business its unreal.

"There's a real loss of public service."