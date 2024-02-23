Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new Energy Hub is coming to Luton town centre with a mission to save residents more than £44 million.

Utilita, the only supplier created to help households make their energy spend go further, is set to open its 12th bricks-and-mortar store in The Mall Luton later this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is underway on the Luton Hub, which will replace the former Lush unit in The Mall. It is expected to be finished in April.

A Utilita Energy Hub is coming to Luton

Upon its opening, a team of Energy Experts will be on hand to give FREE and simple energy efficiency advice to anyone, not just Utilita customers. This will centre around the supplier’s multi-award-winning High 5 campaign, listing 15 simple ways to save money at home. By following these simple behavioural changes, Luton residents can save up to £316 per year for their household. That’s up to around £44.6million across the town’s population.

The Hub will also provide a community space for local groups and good causes to utilise – completely FREE of charge. It will be registered as a Warm Welcome Space, meaning anyone can pop in, stay for a cup of tea, shelter from the cold and not have to spend the day alone. Across all Utilita Energy Hubs, a third of the team’s time is dedicated to helping local community initiatives through volunteering or fundraising.

The brand will enter the shopping centre as a familiar face, with football fans recognising Utilita as the front-of-shirt partner of Luton Town FC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CEO and Founder of Utilita Energy, Bill Bullen, commented, “Ever since partnering with the Hatters in 2015, we have done our utmost to reach vulnerable residents in the town and wider Bedfordshire area to help them lower their energy bills. Now, I’m absolutely delighted we will have a physical, permanent presence in a town centre we know so well, at The Mall Luton. The Luton community truly is one we feel part of, and this is our next step in supporting the people who live here.

Bill continues, “Our Energy Hub will be for absolutely anyone who wishes to utilise it – not just Utilita customers. The kettle will always be on and don’t forget - you will also be able to top-up your energy if you’re with Utilita or not. All PayPoint or Payzone top-ups include all other energy suppliers too!”

Helen Kyne, Utilita’s Head of Energy Hubs, commented, “Luton is going to be the 12th Energy Hub we have opened to date, and we have plans to open more in 2024 as part of a national rollout. High Streets and shopping centres are important places for local communities, and whilst not everyone is digital, being able to discuss energy face-to-face today is incredibly important. Being the UK’s only supplier created to help households use less energy, we believe better visibility and control is crucial, and that includes being able to speak to experts face-to-face.”

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, commented “We are so excited to welcome Utilita’s Energy Hub to The Mall and are confident that they will be an outstanding resource for our local community. Given the rising cost of living, many people are feeling the pinch or have concerns about their energy prices, and the Hub provides a fantastic service in delivering no nonsense advice for those who need it. We look forward to their opening and wish them the best of luck.”