Engineering work to cause train disruption between Bedford and Luton until the end of the year

The ongoing work will mean trains can run up to 125mph
By Clare Turner
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:02 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 12:02 GMT
Expect disruptions on the train between Bedford and Luton on Sundays from now until the end of the year.

Network Rail is urging passengers to plan their journey before they travel.

On the Midland Main Line, work will be carried out on selected dates in November and December between Luton and Bedford to upgrade overhead line equipment which will enable the new fleet of trains to run at speeds of up to 125mph.

Engineering work will affect train services between Bedford and Luton on some Sundays in November and December

Until 08.05 on the mornings of Sunday, November 5 and November 26 and December 3, buses will replace Thameslink services between Luton and Bedford, with a revised timetable in operation between London St Pancras and Luton.

