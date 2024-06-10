Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event on Saturday, June 23, is free with a chance to met fire crews and try out some of the firefighting equipment.

A full day of activities will be hosted by Beds Fire & Rescue Service from 12pm to 3pm with further activities including live demonstrations, colouring competitions and dunk a firefighter. You can also take a look inside the emergency vehicles and get fire safety advice.

Chief Fire Officer, Andrew Hopkinson said: “These events are a great opportunity to meet your local firefighters and find out more about the work they do, all while raising funds for The Fire Fighters Charity.”.Refreshments will be provided.

Other Open Day dates can be found on the events section of Beds fire service website.

Visit Stopsley Fire Station Open Day between 12pm and 3pm on June 23