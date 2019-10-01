Enjoy a night of entertainment at Luton Fashion Show

Futures House in Luton will be opening its doors to the public on Saturday, October 12, for a night of fashion, entertainment and shopping.

Elizabeth Harum, from Stopsley, founder of Dreampw Events, is organising Luton Fashion Show 2019 and doors will open at 5.30pm,

Models from Luton will take to the runway to showcase a range of clothing from Luton, London and Milton Keynes designers.

Entertainment on the night will be from Afro-Arabian singer/songwriter Kenza, who was on this year’s The Voice, Culture Steps dance group and Chani Mryie, the Under 14 Prem Dance Champion.

Elizabeth, event organiser, said: “This is the second fashion show that I’ve organised, the first one was in 2014.

“We have so many good acts coming, from models and designers to dancers, dance acts and we have Kenza from The Voice, which is really exciting.”

Due to Luton’s history of Hat Making, there will be a display of six hats from local milliner, Ken Peirson and Sons Hats.

Tickets are £7 for adults and £5 for under 16s. Tickets are available from Eventbrite, under Luton Fashion Show.

For more information about the event visit: www.facebook.com/lfshow19.