Enough is Enough rally in Luton aims to fight cost of living crisis as ‘people are really aching’ for change

One of the most diverse working class demonstrations the town has ever seen took place at St Mary’s Church in Luton – ahead of a call for a National Day of Action on October 1.

Enough is Enough – aimed at fighting the cost of living crisis – was called the ‘biggest political demonstration since the miner’s strike’ by one ardent supporter.

Organiser and host Taj Ali said: “It was very well received, very exciting, a real buzz.

"We had several standing ovations and many people were moved to tears by some of the testimonies, particularly from one lady - Emma – who spoke from the heart about her own experience.

"There were 10 speakers, both local and national, including Eddie Dempsey, the RMT Union assistant general secretary.

“He said we shouldn’t allow ourselves to be divided, we must stand together as a working class community.”

Other speakers included Luton community activist Rehana Faisal; Coventry South MP Zarah Sultana; Peter Adams of the St Mary’s Centre for Peace; NASUWT representative Aisling Gammon; GMB Union officer Helen O’Connor and the Rev Michael Jones.

Glenn Jenkins of Marsh Farm Outreach called for unity and said: “We must turn anger into action.”

Anonymous local superhero Luton’s Deadpool helped with stewarding at the event.

He said: "The atmosphere was electric, we couldn’t believe the turnout. Luton is going to be the hub of the movement. People are really aching for change .

"We’re going to get very loud. There’ll be more and more action until we can get the people at the top to start listening.”

Local musician and activist Simon Tyrie added: “Luton – surrounded by a sea of wealth – has the highest homelessness rates in the country. Nearly half its children live in poverty and the average life expectancy is eight years below the national average.

"This movement is a lifeline to many at the sharp end of the cost of living crisis.”

Enough is Enough has already held rallies in Glasgow, London, Liverpool and Manchester.

The campaign demands a return to the pre-April price cap on energy bills, a cost-of-living pay rise for British workers and an end to food poverty.

Organisers say the National Day of Action, called for October 1, will see ‘protests against corporate greed and striking workers across Britain.”

