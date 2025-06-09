Entertainment company ‘recruiting local talent’ as it starts residency at Luton Library Theatre

Luton Central Library. Picture: Google Maps

A theatre company is hoping to bring famous faces to Luton after revealing it would be taking up residency at a popular venue in the town.

ACE Theatre Ltd has signed an agreement with the Luton Library Theatre to produce shows "from children’s productions to famous faces from TV and more”.

The company is headed up by theatre veteran Justine Maynard and multimedia producer Paul Andrews.

Justine is a creative director and script writer with 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry, while Paul is a CEO and founder.

He has run companies in Luton for 25 years and is an ambassador of the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce.

ACE Theatre will create ACE Talent - an agency representing talent from Luton, creating more opportunities for performers in the town.

In October 2023, Luton Creative Community CIC was established and began looking after the town’s biggest and only theatre stage.

You can reach out to ACE via this link.