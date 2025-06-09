Entertainment company ‘recruiting local talent’ as it starts residency at Luton Library Theatre

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 12:32 BST
Luton Central Library. Picture: Google MapsLuton Central Library. Picture: Google Maps
Luton Central Library. Picture: Google Maps
A theatre company is hoping to bring famous faces to Luton after revealing it would be taking up residency at a popular venue in the town.

ACE Theatre Ltd has signed an agreement with the Luton Library Theatre to produce shows "from children’s productions to famous faces from TV and more”.

The company is headed up by theatre veteran Justine Maynard and multimedia producer Paul Andrews.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Justine is a creative director and script writer with 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry, while Paul is a CEO and founder.

He has run companies in Luton for 25 years and is an ambassador of the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce.

ACE Theatre will create ACE Talent - an agency representing talent from Luton, creating more opportunities for performers in the town.

In October 2023, Luton Creative Community CIC was established and began looking after the town’s biggest and only theatre stage.

You can reach out to ACE via this link.

Related topics:Luton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice