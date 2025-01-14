Eric Morecambe's Luton Town tracksuit among Hatters auction items bought by fans
Hatters Heritage, a group formed to preserve the 140-year history of the club, bought three items from the Hanson Auctioneers online auction.
The collection of Eric’s belongings had been kept at his home in Harpenden since his death 40 years ago and was put up for sale after the death of his widow, Joan.
A personalised Admiral tracksuit, which was gifted to Eric by the club, fetched £5,500. Hatters Heritage also bought a ‘Luton for the Cup’ placard, also presented to the comedian by the club, and a Roy Uylett cartoon.
A spokesperson for the group said: “'Hatters Heritage acquired the items for the fans and they will be displayed in the Eric Morecambe Lounge at Kenilworth Road before they are moved to the museum at Power Court. This is all as a result of generous donations from some passionate supporters. Eric's legacy will now live on.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.