Dunstable Downs has big festive plans in place for the Christmas season.

See historic houses decorated in the style of Christmases gone by, enjoy festive family trails, classic Christmas crafts, or have a good old sing-along with open-air carol concerts. You might even spot Father Christmas.

Can you crack the Great Nutcracker Breakout Trail? Have a go at an escape room inspired festive trail and see if you can find the stolen nuts taken by the evil squirrel!

Join the Christmas trail at Dunstable Downs - (c) National Trust Images - Beth Weston

Follow the clues and solve the riddles and puzzles to claim your prize at the end. There is a daily trail from December 2 to 23, at 10am to 3pm. Entry is £3 per trail - no pre-booking required.

Early visitors can enjoy a festive Breakfast with the Elves from December 19 to 23. The delicious cooked breakfast will be served by elves in one of the festive views. It costs £9.25 per adult and £5.95 per child. Pre-booking essential.

If you prefer some evening treats, Festive Friday Nights are on December 2, 9, 16 and 23 from 5pm to 7pm

They are priced at £5 per person, which includes entry, a mulled wine for adults, the nutcracker trail and Christmas crafts. Pre-booking required. Car parking charges apply, free for National Trust members.

