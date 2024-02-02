Event takes place to showcase new designs for Keech Hospice Care’s 2024 animal trail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year’s trail has a tortoise and hare theme and is entitled ‘The Short Tail Trail’. A total of 90 hare and tortoise sculptures will be displayed across Luton’s key landmarks, offering Luton residents and visitors an opportunity to spot them all!

Each of the 30 large sculptures are sponsored by local businesses and organisations and will be hand-designed by a talented artist. The 60 smaller sculptures will be designed and painted by schools and community groups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The design selection event was held at Barnfield College and saw businesses who are sponsoring sculptures invited to choose which design they’d most like to adorn their tortoise or hare.

Fine artist Amy Bourbon whose designs were chosen to decorate a sculpture

Lynn Russell, Events Manager at Keech Hospice Care explained:

“The Design Selection Event was an evening to display the fantastic artwork submitted by talented artists in the hope of their design work being selected by the trail sponsors/partners. Each sponsor chose their favourite three designs which will be taken forward with the successful artists.”

Some of the trail partners/sponsors supporting The Short Tail Trail include Love Luton, Luton Rising, Treacle Factory, The Mall Luton, Luton Bid and the University of Bedfordshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson from Treacle Factory said:"The event was a fantastic opportunity to see the breadth of artistic creativity on display. Choosing our favourite three designs was tough, as they were all so good, and so different, but we finally whittled it down to the artwork we'd most like to see on our tortoise sculpture. We can't wait to see the finished result!"

Fine artist Amy Bourbon, whose tortoise design was among those chosen to adorn a sculpture, said:“After taking part in the Big Trunk Trail in 2021, I’m so excited and privileged to be working with Keech Hospice Care again for the new Short Tail Trail. I was thrilled to help raise £13,000 with my elephant sculptures and I can’t wait to bring two handsome tortoises to life for the trail in the summer!”

The artists whose designs were selected have now been informed and will begin bringing their designs to life from March when painting starts!

Saturday 6 July marks the start of The Short Tail Trail which runs until Thursday 12 September. At the end of the trail, there will be a last chance to see all the sculptures during the Farewell Weekend, before the small sculptures are returned to their schools/community groups for their forever home; and the large sculptures head off to auction to raise money for Keech Hospice Care.