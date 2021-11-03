Everything you need to know as Lighting up Luton for Christmas returns for 2021 with special guests from PAW Patrol

Lighting up Luton for Christmas will return to the town centre this year, Luton Council today confirmed.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 27 and this year’s special guests are Chase and Marshall from PAW Patrol, who will be entertaining families in the lead-up to the light switch-on by making personal appearances at separate intervals between 1.15pm and 4.15pm along George Street.

Visitors will be able to see them again at the light switch-on at 5.30pm too. Luton BID have arranged this extra special festive treat to take place.

Lighting up Luton

Stage entertainment will take place from 2pm onwards with acts including Luton Youth Rock, Luton Youth Brass Band, Luton Youth Funk Orchestra and local singer Olivia Lynn. More will be announced closer to the date.

The Mall Luton will also open their Christmas Giving Grotto on Saturday, November 27. It will be open every weekend from November 27, and then daily from Saturday, December 18 until Christmas Eve. Visitors to the Mall will be encouraged to experience the true magic of Christmas by giving back to local families, as proceeds from a visit will go to Luton Foodbank.

A visit to the grotto includes meeting Father Christmas, a gift and the elves workshop craft experience.

Luton Council says London Luton Airport Ltd (LLAL) has generously agreed to be the principal sponsor, making the event possible. LLAL is the company which owns London Luton Airport, and while it takes no part in the day-to-day running of the airport, it has a significant role to play in planning for its long-term success. The company sponsor the event as part of its work to raise the profile of the airport and as a way of thanking Luton residents for their ongoing support.

Cllr Javeria Hussain, Chair of London Luton Airport Limited, said: “We’re so pleased to see the return of Lighting up Luton after such a challenging time during this pandemic. And as a company, London Luton Airport Ltd are delighted to be able to continue to sponsor this key event as we really value the support we get from the people of Luton.”

“It’s a fantastic annual event, really well supported by families, and it brings everyone together to celebrate and get into the festive spirit at this special time of year. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone enjoying themselves and having fun.”

Julia Horsman, Manager for Luton BID, said: “It’s great to be teaming up with Luton Council and other key partners yet again to ensure that Christmas in our town centre is a fantastic festive celebration.

“By bringing PAW Patrol into Luton, there will be even more reasons for families and visitors to enjoy our town centre and all our wonderful shops and businesses. This is a very welcome return to normal and we cannot wait to see all the smiles and hear all the laughter.”

For more information on Lighting up Luton, visit www.luton.gov.uk/christmasFor more information on Luton BID events, visit https://lutonbid.org/events/