Ex-Honda site in Luton acquired in multimillion-pound purchase

A Luton town centre site tipped for 154 new flats has been purchased by a developer as part of a multimillion-pound deal.

The former Honda showroom site on Cumberland Street was acquired by Luton-based Ashton Carter Homes on behalf of its client for the asking price.

Building work is expected to begin on the land - which has been derelict for over 10 years - within the next few months.

The sale has been described as a success for Ashton Carter Homes, who faced tough competition from other high profile property agents.

Ashton Carter Homes director Qadir Hussain told Luton News he was "delighted" to have arranged the purchase.

Planning permission was previously granted in March 2018 for a 235-bedroom hotel and basement car park on the site in Cumberland Street.

But last September, Jeds Investments Limited secured planning permission for 154 flats - made up of 73 one-bedroom, 71 two-bed and ten three-bedroom apartments.

According to the original planning statement, balconies, terraces and roof gardens will feature in the scheme, as well as a communal lounge at roof level.

It will also include 20 parking spaces and storage for 40 bicycles, with a communal garden area.