Ex-Polish footballer 100km challenge boosts Luton & Dunstable Hospital

A former professional Polish footballer who came to Luton on trial for the Hatters has raised more than £500 for the Luton & Dunstable Hospital.

Radoslow 'Radek' Paszkiewicz, 35, of Wigmore, decided on the charity challenge in aid of the hospital because of the wonderful job they've done during the pandemic.

He has another, more personal, reason: the apple of his eye, nine-year-old daughter Julia, was born there.

Radoslow 'Radek' Paszkiewicz during his challenge

Radek sadly wasn't successful with Luton Town Football Club. But he decided to stay and now runs his own transport business.

He's always been keen on long distance running and has taken part in several marathons.

But a couple of years without regular exercise saw him piling on the pounds.

He decided to do something about it and joined Active Fitness Club Luton a month ago. He was inspired to take on the 100km in One Day challenge during a conversation with personal trainer John Walsh.

They talked to club manager Becky Spencer and between them chose to fundraise for the L&D.

Becky says: "Radek trained hard nearly every day to achieve his target. And he drastically changed his lifestyle - he quit smoking, paid attention to his diet and improved his sleep schedule.

"He also achieved another goal - walking the height of Mount Everest (5.49 miles) at an incline setting of 20."

All the hard graft paid off on Monday, November 1 when Radek completed his 100km before midnight. His mother, daughter and a friend were there to support him, alongside a huge online following.

The next day he was back at the club for a protein shake and more measured walk on the treadmill.

Asked if he was fresh enough to repeat his performance. he replied: "Not today but maybe soon. And if I can do it, anyone can."