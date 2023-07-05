Expect 45 minutes of delays on M1 between Flitwick and Dunstable after HGV breaks down

Expect 45 minutes of delays on the M1 southbound after a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) broke down.

Two lanes of the M1 southbound between J12 at Flitwick and J11a at Dunstable had been closed at about 3.30pm today (Wednesday).

All lanes are now open but drivers are being asked to allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays are up to 45 minutes.