Expect 45 minutes of delays on M1 between Flitwick and Dunstable after HGV breaks down
There’s THREE MILES of congestion
By Clare Turner
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:49 BST
Expect 45 minutes of delays on the M1 southbound after a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) broke down.
Two lanes of the M1 southbound between J12 at Flitwick and J11a at Dunstable had been closed at about 3.30pm today (Wednesday).
Advertisement
Advertisement
All lanes are now open but drivers are being asked to allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays are up to 45 minutes.