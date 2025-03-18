Expect delays of an hour following crash on M1 near Luton
Avoid the M1 southbound as there’s tailbacks of five miles.
One lane is closed on the M1 southbound between junction 12 (Toddington) and junction 11a (Houghton Regis) following a collision today (Tuesday).
Recovery is en-route to the scene. There's an hour delay on approach with five miles of congestion so allow extra time.
