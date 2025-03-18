Expect delays of an hour following crash on M1 near Luton

By Clare Turner
Published 18th Mar 2025, 10:54 BST
The collision happened today (Tuesday) (Picture: Pixabay)placeholder image
Avoid the M1 southbound as there’s tailbacks of five miles.

One lane is closed on the M1 southbound between junction 12 (Toddington) and junction 11a (Houghton Regis) following a collision today (Tuesday).

Recovery is en-route to the scene. There's an hour delay on approach with five miles of congestion so allow extra time.

