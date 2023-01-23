Drivers have been warned of road closures to avoid in Luton this week.

However the roadworks are only expected to cause minor delays of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement

The list of road closures issued by the National Highways, include:

Motorists can expect minor delays on M1 and A1081

> M1, from 10pm January 23 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11A to junction 10 - lane closure

> M1, from 10pm January 25 to 5am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to 10 - lane closure

Advertisement

> A1081, from 10pm January 27 to 5am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route

> M1, from 10pm February 1 to 5am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11A - lane closure.

Advertisement