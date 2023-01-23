News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV

Expect delays on M1 and A1081, Luton drivers warned

On a positive delays will be minor

By Joseph Hook
20 minutes ago - 1 min read

Drivers have been warned of road closures to avoid in Luton this week.

However the roadworks are only expected to cause minor delays of less than 10 minutes.

The list of road closures issued by the National Highways, include:

Motorists can expect minor delays on M1 and A1081
Most Popular

> M1, from 10pm January 23 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11A to junction 10 - lane closure

> M1, from 10pm January 25 to 5am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to 10 - lane closure

> A1081, from 10pm January 27 to 5am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route

> M1, from 10pm February 1 to 5am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11A - lane closure.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not listed.

DriversLuton