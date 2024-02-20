News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING

Expect train delays after passenger taken ill between Bedford and Luton

The incident happened over 30 minutes ago today (Tuesday)
By Clare Turner
Published 20th Feb 2024, 11:29 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 11:41 GMT
The incident happened earlier today (Tuesday)The incident happened earlier today (Tuesday)
The incident happened earlier today (Tuesday)

Expect some disruption on the trains today (Tuesday) as a passenger has been taken ill.

The incident happened just over 30 minutes ago on a train between Luton and Bedford.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Thameslink said: “Some lines towards Farringdon and London St Pancras International are blocked.”

Most Popular

In an update 15 minutes ago, it added: “The affected areas have now changed to between Luton and St Albans. Lines have re-opened however, there may be knock-on delays as trains begin to queue to pass through the area.

“Please check journey planners and station info boards, and allow up to an extra 15 mins to complete your journey.”

Related topics:LutonBedfordTwitterThameslink