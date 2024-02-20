Expect train delays after passenger taken ill between Bedford and Luton
The incident happened over 30 minutes ago today (Tuesday)
Expect some disruption on the trains today (Tuesday) as a passenger has been taken ill.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Thameslink said: “Some lines towards Farringdon and London St Pancras International are blocked.”
In an update 15 minutes ago, it added: “The affected areas have now changed to between Luton and St Albans. Lines have re-opened however, there may be knock-on delays as trains begin to queue to pass through the area.
“Please check journey planners and station info boards, and allow up to an extra 15 mins to complete your journey.”