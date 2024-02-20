Expect train delays after passenger taken ill between Bedford and Luton

The incident happened earlier today (Tuesday)

Expect some disruption on the trains today (Tuesday) as a passenger has been taken ill.

The incident happened just over 30 minutes ago on a train between Luton and Bedford.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Thameslink said: “Some lines towards Farringdon and London St Pancras International are blocked.”

In an update 15 minutes ago, it added: “The affected areas have now changed to between Luton and St Albans. Lines have re-opened however, there may be knock-on delays as trains begin to queue to pass through the area.