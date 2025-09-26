Extinct-in-the-wild Socorro dove hatches at Whipsnade Zoo
Socorro doves are extinct in the wild, but a little baby hatched at Whipsnade Zoo in late August – the first time the zoo has bred this species.
The chick’s parents arrived from London Zoo in June and are part of an international conservation breeding programme. The goal is to boost the numbers of the rare birds to eventually reintroduce them to Socorro Island, off the coast of Mexico.
There are only around 209 Socorro doves left in the world, and the new arrival is among 10 to have hatched in the UK this year.
Tim Savage, manager of the bird team at Whipsnade Zoo, said: “Our Socorro dove chick is doing well and growing quickly. It’s already taken the first step towards independence by fledging the nest - but will still be reliant on mum and dad for food.”