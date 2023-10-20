FA to offer bursaries at Luton event for aspiring referees from ethnic minorities

An opportunity for budding referees to learn about the courses and bursaries offered by the FA to encourage more people from ethnic minorities to train for this aspect of the beautiful game

The FA is holding a special event at the Crescent Hall next month to encourage aspiring Black, Asian and Mixed Heritage referees.

Acting in partnership with Luton Council, Step Forward Luton and GSV Sports Management, the Association will be launching a new bursary available across refereeing courses.

The free event has been organised to encourage people from across Luton’s diverse communities to learn more about refereeing, along with the many opportunities and benefits that come with it.

It is part of the FA's commitment to addressing the under representation of Black, Asian and Mixed Heritage referees in the UK.

The FA referee courses are designed to equip new referees with the key skills and knowledge they will need to be able to referee grassroots football matches safely and effectively. It is aimed at people aged 14 and over who want to referee mini soccer, 9 v 9 and/or 11 v 11 football.

The courses, which usually cost £140, will be discounted to just £40 for those on a bursary.

In addition to keeping fit and active and developing a range of life and professional skills, newly qualified referees are currently paid between £30 - £45 a match with opportunities to progress into the semi-pro and professional game with higher wages.

Step Forward Luton Ambassador Abu Nasir said: “I’m thrilled the FA are providing this opportunity for Luton. We are one of the most diverse towns in the country with a passionate football following and all eyes will be on us as this could be a framework for other counties throughout England.

"I encourage everyone to register for the event as we have football industry leaders attending to provide attendees with a unique insight and support”.

FA spokesperson Raj Randhawa added: "The recent launch of the Refereeing Strategy is critical to attracting and retaining our match officials. We aim to create a safe, inclusive and enjoyable environment for referees at all levels and to offer strong support throughout their career.

“It specifically outlines our targets and positive action programmes that will further diversify the referee and match official community.

"I would encourage the people of Luton and specifically the Black, Asian and Mixed heritage populations to attend this event to find out more about bursary and career opportunities. Referees are the lifeblood of our game and we would love the opportunity to welcome you into the football family.”

Council leader Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE said: “We are pleased that the FA are working to address the need to make football more representative and that they have chosen Luton to launch this new refereeing bursary.

“I would strongly encourage local people to come along to find out more and consider becoming a referee.

"In addition to the earning potential, these courses give people the opportunity to develop a range of leadership and life skills, including teamwork, communication and management.”

The event – from 6pm to 9pm on Wednesday November 15 – is open to everyone.