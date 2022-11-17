From Soul Boy to Soul Man - the story of the legendary Cali-R and its founder Sid Hudson

And now he’s penned a book that will chime with the Cali-R’s thousands of fans across the world.

Written to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the iconic offshoot of Dunstable’s legendary California Ballroom, it’s called From Soul Boy to Soul Man.

It goes on sale next month – just in time for Christmas. And what a wonderfully nostalgic gift it will be for anyone who’s ever been there.

The legendary founder of the iconic Cali-R - Sid Hudson

Sid, 69, claims it was his family - and especially daughter Darcie and wife Jacqui – who persuaded him to sit down and start writing.

He says: “They kept prodding me. Like most families we support each other and I couldn’t have done it without them.”

It took about a month to put it all down on paper and contains a brief history of Sid’s early life in (check)

He says: “There are so many great memories but the one that really stands out is the first time I introduced a major act . . . Edwin Starr at the Queensway Hall.

Advertisement

"I stood at the back and the whole place was jumping. The mood was excitement, togetherness and a love of soul music.

"I slowly started to relax from the stress of putting on my first major show.”

He recalls another, more poignant, moment when The Drifters arrived to headline an event: “Their manager told me that lead singer Johnny Moore was quite ill.

"But Johnny took to the stage, leading The Drifters through their large catalogue of hits. I’m sure I had tears in my eyes as he put on a faultless performance.

Advertisement

"He passed away six weeks later.”

Sid’s son Brett has also been been a pillar of support. But it’s the fan who made it the huge success it was and continues to be.

Sid says: “The people make it. They create that very special atmosphere.

"It’s been a pleasure and a privilege to share it with them over the past 25 years.”

Advertisement

> Join Sid at the book signing at the Cali-R, Dunstable Conference Centre, on December 3 from 18.30.