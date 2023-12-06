Faces light up as Dunstable Mayor does the honours at festive event

DUNSTABLE care home residents couldn’t wait to spread the festive joy when they switched on their spectacular Christmas light show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents and staff at Caddington Grove Care Home, London Road, were delighted to welcome Dunstable Town Mayor Liz Jones, Cllr Wendy Bater and Cllr Nick Kotarski to join them for their Christmas lights switch-on.

The Town Mayor, who has visited Caddington Grove many times, said she was delighted to attend the event. The mayor grew up in Dunstable and loves being invited to community events.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caddington Grove resident Bill Webber, aged 88, said: “Our Christmas lights bring so much joy to so many people, and it is always lovely to celebrate this event.

Enjoying the festivities

“As a child, I remember being enthralled by the lights at Christmas - they are always so magical.”

Caddington Grove Home Manager Emma Burns said: “We are all so excited about Christmas and want to make this year a special event, and it starts with our lights.

“It’s wonderful to have our special guests here to enjoy the festivities, and we wish everyone a very merry Christmas.”