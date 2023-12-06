Faces light up as Dunstable Mayor does the honours at festive event
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents and staff at Caddington Grove Care Home, London Road, were delighted to welcome Dunstable Town Mayor Liz Jones, Cllr Wendy Bater and Cllr Nick Kotarski to join them for their Christmas lights switch-on.
The Town Mayor, who has visited Caddington Grove many times, said she was delighted to attend the event. The mayor grew up in Dunstable and loves being invited to community events.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Caddington Grove resident Bill Webber, aged 88, said: “Our Christmas lights bring so much joy to so many people, and it is always lovely to celebrate this event.
“As a child, I remember being enthralled by the lights at Christmas - they are always so magical.”
Caddington Grove Home Manager Emma Burns said: “We are all so excited about Christmas and want to make this year a special event, and it starts with our lights.
“It’s wonderful to have our special guests here to enjoy the festivities, and we wish everyone a very merry Christmas.”
The event also included entertainment from Caddington Grove Choir, followed by hot chocolate and mince pies.