Families flock to celebrate Eid at two-day festival in Luton

Inspire FM’s Eid celebration was successful

By Natalie Cummings
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 15:48 BST

Families in Luton flocked to the Inspire Eid community festival to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

Presented by Inspire FM, the two-day festival took place in Lewsey Park on Friday (April 21) and Saturday (April 22). The focus for the event was on affordable celebrations, with discounted funfair rides, free family activities, international food and live performances.

Festival Manager, Mohammed Tariq, said: “The atmosphere was amazing and it was fantastic to see so many families and friends having a great time celebrating Eid here. A huge thank you to our amazing volunteers, supporters and attendees for making this event possible.”

The festivities took place in Lewsey Park
The ‘Every Child Smiles’ campaign collaborated with local schools, Luton Foodbank and Chalk Hills Academy to provide free tokens and Eid gifts to families who needed support.

Salma Khan, Project Manager at Luton Foodbank, added: “Luton Foodbank was pleased to be part of the ‘Every Child Smiles’ campaign to ensure families don’t miss out on having a wonderful time celebrating Eid.”

