Family concerned for welfare of missing man with links to Luton

By Clare Turner
Published 14th Jul 2025, 13:23 BST
Have you seen him?placeholder image
Have you seen him?
Police have released a picture of a man who has gone missing and may be in Luton.

Ervin, 28, was last seen by friends and family in the Barnet and Luton area on June 3. But he has not responded to calls or messages left on his mobile phone since then.

This behaviour is described as out of character and his family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ervin, from East Molesey, is described as white, between 5ft 7in and 6ft, with short brown hair, a full beard and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and black jacket, brown trousers and white Nike trainers.

If you have seen Ervin or you have any info, call police on 101 quoting ref PR/45250071662.

Related topics:FamilyLutonNike

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice