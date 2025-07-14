Family concerned for welfare of missing man with links to Luton

Have you seen him?

Police have released a picture of a man who has gone missing and may be in Luton.

Ervin, 28, was last seen by friends and family in the Barnet and Luton area on June 3. But he has not responded to calls or messages left on his mobile phone since then.

This behaviour is described as out of character and his family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Ervin, from East Molesey, is described as white, between 5ft 7in and 6ft, with short brown hair, a full beard and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and black jacket, brown trousers and white Nike trainers.

If you have seen Ervin or you have any info, call police on 101 quoting ref PR/45250071662.