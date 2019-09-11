Family fun at Celebrate Luton Street Fest

The streets of Luton came alive with music, dance and drumming as Celebrate Luton Street Fest attracted crowds to the town centre.

The free two-day festival organised and funded by Luton BID, curated by RevoLuton Arts and supported by Arts Council England and Global Arts, brought world famous acts, local performers, flash mobs and street entertainment to St George’s Square.

Celebrate Luton Street Fest, Photo by Luton BID

Highlights included an opening performance from the French outdoor arts company Vernisseurs on Friday and a finale on Saturday night from Worldbeaters, who started their set on Market Hill and paraded down George Street into St George’s Square.

Luton BID chair Gavin, O’Brien said: “Thank you to everyone who supported our first Celebrate Luton Street Fest – businesses, visitors and shoppers, funders and everyone else who got involved, had fun and helped us spread the word. Our aim is to make this vibrant, unique and exciting festival an annual event and to put it on the UK map.”

Celebrate Luton Street Fest included an outdoor arts programme with children’s street theatre, interactive street games and a contemporary dance performance that involved the audience in a game of table tennis.

Festival curator, Matthew Jones, RevoLuton Arts said: “We successfully brought a buzzing and exciting festival environment into Luton town centre, with an action-packed line-up for the whole family to enjoy.”

Celebrate Luton Street Fest. Photo by Luton BID

Celebrate Luton Street Fest. Photo by Luton BID

Celebrate Luton Street Fest. Photo by Luton BID