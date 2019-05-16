Family fun day at African Books, Art and Craft Fest to celebrate black culture

An exciting Luton family event is taking place to encourage the community to support black authors, creatives, and artists, and inspire the next generation.

Creative fusion chef and motivational speaker Patti Sloley, poet and self-love enthusiast Tene Edwards, photographer and gateway women facilitator Yvonne John, and primary school teacher Natalie Wedderburn are among a group of inspiring authors taking part in ‘The Black Bookcase - Luton African Books, Arts and Craft Fest 2019’.

The new initiative is to encourage the community to read books by black authors and support black creatives and artists who have a positive impact on society and culture.

The launch will take place on Saturday (May 18) at Luton Sixth Form College and has been organised by Dee Bailey, of Simply Deez Events.

Dee said: “I am not looking to change the world but if we could all change the world for one person...I am feeling truly blessed and grateful to be living my purpose - living my legacy through my passion and community involvement.”

The family event features a day of exciting key note speakers, creative mini workshops, 37 exhibition stalls, African drumming, spoken word, performances, a mini fashion show, and more.

‘The Black Bookcase’ was initially planned to be a local event in Luton, but the project has managed to capture the attention of creatives from as far as Birmingham, London and High Wycombe, now making it now a national event.

25 authors will be on hand to tell their stories - the youngest author being only 10-years-old - while life coach Haneefah Muhammad and Pan-African activist Makonnen Sankofa are delighted to be launching their new books on the day.

There are also local and big name sponsors on board, including The Voice, Marcia M Spence Publishing House and Pamtengo Radio.

The event is free, and from 1pm until 6pm. Reserve tickets: https://jus-tickets.com/events/theblackbookcase/

Supporters of Dee’s work are also invited to nominate her online for ‘Positive Role Model’ on the National Diversity Awards website.