Family Fun Day at Seabrook Day Nursery

At the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Day Nursery on Lewsey Road, children were delighted to immerse themselves in the activities on offer, with fun and games including a disco, face painting, soft play and a photobooth complete with Hawaiian-themed props and backdrops.

During the festivities, youngsters were thrilled to receive a visit from a giant unicorn, whilst parents enjoyed socialising over sweet treats from a bake sale, raising over £200.00 for The Trussell Trust, which will now help provide emergency food parcels to local people in need.

Seabrook Day Nursery Deputy Manager, Lucy Evans explained;

Seabrook Family Fun Day

“It was such a pleasure to welcome so many of our families to nursery for the Fun Day and we are so grateful to them for their continued support. Together we were able to make another fantastic donation to The Trussell Trust, who do exceptional work in tackling food poverty and make a real difference to people facing hardship in our community.”