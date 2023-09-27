News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Family Fun Day at Seabrook Day Nursery

The sun was shining at Seabrook Day Nursery in Luton as families gathered at the setting for a Hawaiian-themed Family Fun Day, all whilst raising vital funds for The Trussell Trust.
By Lauren ClarkeContributor
Published 27th Sep 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Day Nursery on Lewsey Road, children were delighted to immerse themselves in the activities on offer, with fun and games including a disco, face painting, soft play and a photobooth complete with Hawaiian-themed props and backdrops.

During the festivities, youngsters were thrilled to receive a visit from a giant unicorn, whilst parents enjoyed socialising over sweet treats from a bake sale, raising over £200.00 for The Trussell Trust, which will now help provide emergency food parcels to local people in need.

Seabrook Day Nursery Deputy Manager, Lucy Evans explained;

Seabrook Family Fun DaySeabrook Family Fun Day
Seabrook Family Fun Day
Most Popular

“It was such a pleasure to welcome so many of our families to nursery for the Fun Day and we are so grateful to them for their continued support. Together we were able to make another fantastic donation to The Trussell Trust, who do exceptional work in tackling food poverty and make a real difference to people facing hardship in our community.”

Seabrook have adopted The Trussell Trust for a year-long fundraising and donation drive.

Related topics:LutonOfsted