The son of a man who died from an asbestos-related disease has appealed for help from people in Luton as he tries to get more information.

Norman Curran died in July 2020 after his condition rapidly progressed. A post-mortem after his death confirmed that he has died from mesothelioma – a cancer of the lining of the lungs caused by exposure to asbestos.

Norman lived in Luton until around 1963 and was a service engineer for Bristol Siddeley Engines until 1965 – working in hangars and wind tunnels on the Viper engine for the Jet Provost.

Pictured: Norman in the 1960s/70s

His son, Paul is asking anyone who worked with his father during his time in Luton to come forward and help the family as they piece together where Norman came into contact with asbestos. Paul said: “My family are devastated by dad’s death as he deteriorated so quickly so that he was fully dependent on others. This was very upsetting and the whole family miss him very much.”

Novum Law firm’s specialist asbestos disease solicitor Rebecca Ryan said: “Paul’s family were extremely upset to learn that Norman’s premature death was caused by exposure to asbestos, and we are really hoping that this witness appeal for information will help us find some answers for them.”

Rebecca added: “Mesothelioma is an incurable cancer which causes significant suffering for its victims and their families.”