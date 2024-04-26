Mark was last seen in 2019. Picture: Missing People UK

The family of missing man from Dunstable have issued a fresh appeal for help – five years on from his disappearance in Spain.

Mark Palmer’s family are working with charity, Missing People UK, to ask for any information about his whereabouts since he went missing in 2019.

Mark, originally from Dunstable, had lived in Spain for five months before going missing. The 32-year-old was last seen in Ontinyent, a town in the Valencia region at 10.30am on April 27, 2019.

At the time, Mark was struggling with his mental health, being described as feeling distressed and expressing suicidal thoughts. A friend reported him missing after not hearing from him for ten days, and he has never been seen since.

At the time of his disappearance, Mark was described as 5ft 11ins with a slim build. He had short red/ginger hair with a red/ginger beard and hazel eyes. In his last sighting, Mark was wearing a white t-shirt and black D-Walt trousers with white paint marks on them. He also may have been carrying a yellow rope and a drawstring bag.

Since his disappearance, the Missing People UK charity has supported his family with counselling and publicity support. Security and emergency service staff in Spain did extensive searches of Ontinyent and surrounding areas in a bid to trace Mark.

Missing People UK said: “Mark’s family have also led a tremendous, hands-on search effort to find their vulnerable loved one, organising search parties amongst themselves and amongst the local community. Large transport hubs including Alicante Airport has been searched, but all to no avail.”

In May 2019, the family started a campaign with GoFundMe to help towards flights, accommodation and supplies to keep the family out in Spain looking for Mark. You can click here to donate. A Facebook page was set up to publish any updates about his case. But there have been no significant leads or developments.

In an appeal to Mark, his sister, Claire Elek, said: "Marky, if you're reading this, we miss you immensely. There isn't a day that goes by when we don't think about you. Please come home. We love you!"

People can share Mark’s appeal here, where sightings can be reported, and his missing appeal can be downloaded.

Missing People’s Publicity Officer, Ndella Senghore, said: “If anyone has any information about Mark’s disappearance, they can contact Missing People’s helpline.

“Mark, if you are reading this, please get in touch. You can call us on +44 0208 392 4521 or email [email protected]. Our service is non-judgemental, confidential, and free thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery. We just want to provide you with the support you need and help you to be safe.

“Our helpline is here to support people who are missing, thinking of going missing, and for loved ones who are left behind. The helpline is free and confidential and is operated by trained staff and volunteers.

“Sightings and information about any missing person can also be given anonymously through the Missing People website here.