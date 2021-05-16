Family pay tribute to Luton man killed in industrial incident who 'always had a smile on his face'

A Luton man has been named by police as the person who was killed following an industrial incident in Bury St Edmunds last month

Officers were called to Rougham Tower Avenue just before 3pm on Thursday, April 1, along with the fire and rescue service, ambulance service and a team from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service. The Health and Safety Executive was also informed.

A man, aged in his 30s, died in the incident at the scene. Pending formal coroner’s inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified him as Harvinder Singh Kular, aged 39, from Luton.

Harvinder Singh Kular Credit: Suffolk Police

Paying tribute to Mr Kular, his family said: "Harvinder’s death is a great loss to our family. He was a much- loved son and brother who can never be replaced. Harvinder was a man who always had a smile on his face, he was hard working and always willing to help anyone. He will be greatly missed.”