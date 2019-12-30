Family pay tribute to 'wonderful and kind' woman who died in Christmas Eve collision in Bedfordshire

The family of a woman who died following a road traffic collision on the M1 on Christmas Eve have paid tribute to her.

Aliesha James, 27, from Nottingham, died from her injuries after she was involved in a collision on the northbound M1, just before junction 12, near Toddington, at around 11.15pm on Tuesday, December 24.

Police

In a statement, Miss James’ family said: “Aliesha was a daughter, sister, niece and friend and she is well loved by everyone who met her.

“She was wonderful and kind, and she truly touched so many with her sweet nature and loving soul.

“Her passion was dancing and she trained at Laine Theatre Arts. Her passion took her all over the world, seeing her perform in the Moulin Rouge and in various fashion shows.

“She was someone everyone wanted to be around, and everyone loved spending time with her. She will be deeply missed by all.

Aliesha James

“Heaven has gained someone who was already an angel.”

Detectives continue to appeal for information in relation to the collision, and are particularly keen to hear from drivers with dashcams who were in the area at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or visit the force's online reporting centre, quoting Operation Granborough.