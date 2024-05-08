Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of an “exceptional” cyclist from Luton have paid tribute to him after his death at the age of 95.

Frank White was born in Alexandra Avenue in 1929 and after his two years of national service in the RAF, he took up cycling when he returned to the town.

He was a draughtsman before going into publishing, but a constant in his life was his love of cycling.

Frank with this trophies. Picture: Alex White

Arguably his greatest achievement came in 1953 when the amateur cyclist beat Olympic champion, Russell Mockridge, during a 100-mile race with the Luton Arrow Cycling Club.

Frank’s son, Alex, said: “It was terrible weather and very, very windy, but he was 10 minutes ahead of the second place, which is enormous.

“He was one of the top 12 all-rounders in the country. Within his chosen races of 50 and 100 miles, he used to do very well.”

In the Luton district area, Frank set a record for the 200-mile race which wasn't broken for 10 years, and he won the cup for five years in a row. A time trial specialist, his last race was a 24-hour one at the age of 69 which he won - covering 217 miles.

Alex explained: “For him, it wasn't about beating other people. But it was how well he could do and beat his own standards. He kept on winning the time trials and getting the awards. And becoming the club and district champion.”

Frank’s family were deeply motivated by his sporting success, with his grandchildren taking up cycling and rowing, following in their grandfather’s footsteps.

Alex said: “The impact of him has come down through the generations. He really wanted, especially for the grandchildren, to press on it the chosen path they were taking. He was a great cheerleader right to the end.”

Frank was married to his wife, Margaret, for over 60 years before she died in 2021, and had three children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Right up until his death on April 8, Frank had been decorating his house and creating items for his home - like a turntable for him to be able to see his television more easily.

His family and friends celebrated his life at a ceremony at the Vale Crematorium last week. Alex said: “There was sadness but it was a real celebration of his life and the fact that he was such an encourager of everybody who knew him.”

Despite not being comfortable in crowds, Frank always enjoyed the company of other cyclists, his son said. His old cycling buddies, lovingly nicknamed Lanterne Rouge, paid their respects to him on Thursday (May 2).