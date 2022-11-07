The family of a great-grandmother who died after an alleged assault at a Dunstable care home is hoping an inquiry into her death will help improve social care in the country.

Sheila Hartman died on October 2 after suffering serious head injuries at Ridgeway Lodge in Dunstable. An inquest was opened into her death in Ampthill on November 2.

Mrs Hartman, 88, who suffered from dementia, had been at the home for around three years and was allegedly attacked by a fellow resident.

Sheila Hartman

Her son Richard Uridge said: “We are determined the very many questions that we have are answered to properly understand what led up to this attack. You know if you have elderly family who are frail with dementia you are prepared in some way for their death, but you are not expecting a call from the police.”

Richard and his family were able to make it to their mother’s bedside before she died.

He added: “The only good thing to come from this is to work out what lessons can be learned with plans to look after old people better, not just paying lip service. We need to get better at looking after older people.

"I was able to hold her hand as she died, to tell her how much she was loved and also to promise her - and she was a remarkably practical woman – that we would do everything in our power to find out exactly what led to her death and what lessons might be learned from it at three levels: individual, corporate and societal.”

Sheila at her marriage to Brian Uridge

Mrs Hartman, who had been twice widowed, was a highly creative woman said Richard. “She was always making things, knitting, crocheting and embroidery, even in her 80s she was still crocheting and loved dancing.”

Her first husband, Brian Uridge, who died in 2000, had been managing editor of the Home Counties Newspaper group, which included the Luton News.

The inquest was opened and adjourned until February 1 to allow for further investigations.

Ridgeway Lodge, on Brandreth Avenue, is run by one of the country's largest care providers, HC One.

A spokesperson for Ridgeway Lodge said: “We have all been deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one of our Residents and the circumstances surrounding their death. Our deepest condolences are with her family and loved ones at this extraordinarily difficult time.

“Given the circumstances involved, we are working hard to support Colleagues and Residents at the home who have been affected.

“We are also working closely with the relevant authorities and the police to establish the full facts of the matter. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

