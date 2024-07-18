Family’s appeal after Luton man’s death from a form​​​​​​​ of asbestos cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a man who died from mesothelioma have issued an urgent witness appeal to find out whether he was exposed to asbestos while at work.

David Ramscar worked for T&E Neville Ltd for ten years between 1963 and 1973, based in Luton and Leagrave. It’s believed Mr Ramscar suffered asbestos exposure whilst an apprentice working for the company, removing asbestos sheets, lagging, clearing and sweeping construction sites.

Mr Ramscar, who was from Luton, died in August 2023, aged 76.

Boyes Turner’s Mesothelioma and Asbestos Disease Claims Team have now been instructed by David’s wife, Jane, nee Cann, who is appealing for help from anyone who worked for the company who might know how he encountered the harmful material asbestos.

David Ramscar worked at T& E Neville Ltd between 1963 and 1973

However, the team were instructed following Mr Ramscar’s death so have been unable to get much information surrounding his working history or circumstances of asbestos exposure during his lifetime.

Exposure to asbestos is responsible for up to nine out of 10 cases of mesothelioma.

Laura Magson, spokesperson for the personal injury team at Boyes Turner, said: “The family are appealing for anyone who worked at T & E Neville Ltd between approximately 1963 and 1973 to come forward with information about the working conditions there.

"David indicated to medical professionals when he became ill with symptoms of mesothelioma that he had worked in construction as an assistant foreman and mechanical engineer. He used to cut asbestos sheets and sweep up the dust.

“Very tragically he deteriorated soon after his diagnosis and passed away before contacting solicitors so he was not able to a provide a lifetime statement.

“But he also specifically recalls a plane crashing into the building he worked in during these years.

"It is vital people with information come forward to help us understand how David came into contact with asbestos during his working life. If anyone has any information please contact Hannah Lindley at Boyes Turner on 0118 467 6540.”