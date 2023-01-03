A Houghton Regis couple say their dream home is being ruined by the noise from an electricity substation next to their garden.

Paula Milkiewicz and Radoslaw Sadowski fear they may have to move from their Halleys Way home only months after buying it after attempts to deal with the situation have been rebuffed.

And their autistic son is now too afraid to go out into the garden after being affected by the constant buzzing, they say.

The substation is at the bottom of the couple's garden

Paula said: ”It’s very very loud, we can’t go out into the garden and enjoy it. If we open a window the noise is very very bad.”

The couple bought their £375,000 home in April last year. They say they did not see the substation, which butts onto their garden, at the time but it was mentioned by their solicitors.

Since then they have contacted Central Bedfordshire Council and National Power Networks to find a solution and say their offer of extra fencing to subdue the noise has been rejected.

"It’s a really hard thing we are fighting for, it’s our dream home,” said Paula. “If we don’t find a solution we will have to move.”

She said the noise can be affected by the time of day or the weather. “It’s not always the same,” she said. “Sometimes its very loud and sometimes its very bad.

"Our autistic son cannot stand this anymore, and avoids going out to the garden and opening the windows at the substation side.”

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman said: "We visited this property following a complaint about the noise from the substation and monitored the noise on two separate occasions. Unfortunately, noise levels were found to be below those legally allowed and therefore there was no action we could take.

"We advised the homeowners that they could approach National Power Networks and see if they are prepared to help on a goodwill basis.

"Nuisance law does not take into account any special sensitivities when deciding whether something is a nuisance or not.”

And a letter sent to the couple by the council on December 28 – which has been seen by the Luton News – adds: “The outcome of the investigation was, that there was no evidence to show that the noise amounted to a statutory nuisance and as such there was no further action that the council can take.

“This is our final position, based on the information we have. You can now ask the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (the Ombudsman) to review your complaint.”

A statement from UK Power Networks said: “We take any resident’s concerns seriously and have investigated this for the customer.

“Our equipment operates to industry standards and this site has been successfully checked for compliance by ourselves and by the environmental health department of the council.

“The substation is one of our smaller sites on a piece of UK Power Networks land. It is beyond the customer’s garden and has been fenced in.”

