Fancy a Christmas job? Aldi has 140 jobs up for grabs in Bedfordshire
Store assistants earn a minimum of £10.50 an hour
By Clare Turner
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Aldi is creating around 140 new jobs in Bedfordshire ahead of the festive period.
The supermarket is looking to fill temporary and permanent store positions in its Bedfordshire stores to help replenish stock and provide additional assistance to customers during this busy period.
Aldi is also recruiting for 850 roles across its 11 regional distribution centres for a number of permanent roles, including warehouse selectors and lorry drivers.
