Fantasy author from Luton tackles stigma of self publishing as latest novel goes on pre-order

An indie-published fantasy author from Luton is getting ready to celebrate the release of his book Tristan’s Regret: The Return Of King Arthur.

Jacob Sannox, who grew up in Luton and now lives in Dunstable, has written stories since he was little. He is currently working on two trilogy projects, and says his influences include Ernest Hemingway, Stephen King, and Lee Child.

Jacob said: “My parents were both journalists, and they instilled a love of both reading and writing. Mum used to write short fiction for children’s comics to make a little extra money, and I remember falling asleep to the sound of her clacking typewriter keys.

“I fell in love with fantasy during bedtime readings of The Hobbit and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. I always knew I’d create an epic fantasy world of my own, as I did in my other trilogy, The Dark Oak Chronicles, but I enjoy writing in other genres too. The Return of King Arthur reads a bit like a thriller, as well as a historical novel with supernatural elements.”

The Return of King Arthur trilogy is set both in various historical time periods and in the present day. Jacob added: “Arthurian fantasy is a pretty diverse sub-genre of fantasy, centred on characters, themes and storylines taken from the legends of King Arthur. It’s a mix of historical fiction, urban fantasy, modern thriller and traditional Arthurian legend. My trilogy is based on an idea from the legends that King Arthur would return one day, when the country was in need of him.

"I was inspired to write the first book, The Ravenmaster’s Revenge, with the old prophecy that if the ravens ever leave the Tower of London, it will crumble, and England will fall. I wondered why… and it struck me that such a time might be when England needs Arthur the most.”

According to Jacob, indie publishing used to carry a lot of stigma, but is the first choice for lots of authors now.

He said: “When I started out, indie publishing wasn’t really a thing in its current form. Self publishing back then was often called vanity publishing, and there was a certain stigma attached. Indie publishing does involve lots of work, as the author is responsible for getting the covers designed, arranging the editing and making all of the marketing decisions, but it also allows you complete control, which you’d lose with a traditional deal.

"I was persuaded by some author friends to independently publish my debut novel, Dark Oak. Having made that leap and enjoyed the process, I decided to write the King Arthur books with indie publishing in mind, never intending to send it out to agents. I haven't looked back. The indie publishing community is so welcoming and supportive. It’s made a fairly lonely, creative pursuit, something that has led to contact with writers and readers all over the world.”

