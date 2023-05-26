Farm machinery past and present on display as Luton firm celebrates its bicentenary

Family members remain at the heart of Olivers' management - from left: Antony Oliver, Anna Barnes and Joh Humphreys

Not many companies involved in farming and land-based services stand the test of time, but Oliver and Sons is an exception.

Now celebrating two hundred years in business, this family-based firm which originated in Luton now has eight branches and a seventh-generation member on board.

A company spokesperson said: “We’re planning two events at the Herts Show Ground to mark our bicentenary.

Some of the collection of tractors that will be on display to celebrate Olivers' bicentenary

"The first is a party for current and previous staff, families, shareholders and owners – a fun day which will include street food, bar, family fun activities, entertainment, and live music as well as featuring a display of machinery past and present.

“We’re also hosting an event for customers and suppliers where they can enjoy a drink and some food with our sales representatives as well as the machinery display.”

The company has produced a book – Backing Land-Based Businesses: Two Centuries of A.T. Oliver and Sons – to salute this significant milestone.

Written by Martin Rickatson, it charts the remarkable backstory and rural history of this unique institution.

This old black and white picture captures one of the early show stands promoting A.T Oliver and Sons

Olivers – started in 1823 by Thomas Oliver, whose family farmed at Hatfield Hyde, near what is now Welwyn Garden City – has successfully weathered the ever-changing nature of agriculture, ground care and associated industries.

Its business approach in the agricultural, turf and rural equipment sectors has helped it remain not only independent but to expand and grow.

What started as a farming and contracting operation has become a two-division company, each working out of five locations across the home counties.

They’ve had to adapt to new markets, evolving technologies and developing trends.

But the one thing that hasn’t changed, according to their spokesperson, is their commitment to customers and staff.

It remains a family business with continuity at its core, in a world which is becoming increasingly corporate.

They retain strong ties with the industries they’re involved in, supporting ploughing matches and county shows as well as taking an active interest in the National Farmers Union and Young Farmers’ Clubs.

The spokesperson stated: “We have a clear focus on recruiting, training and retaining staff.

"We have a long history but a modern progressive approach.

